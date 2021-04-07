SPRING HILL — The Broncos were eager to get back on the baseball diamond.
After missing the 2020 season due to COVID-19, the Spring Hill baseball team has taken advantage of the early spring weather to start preparing for the 2021 season.
Seniors Seth Hays and Kobe Scrivner are back to lead the Spring Hill Broncos.
Hays is a pitcher. He also plays shortstop and third base.
Scrivner pitches. He will also see action at third base and first base.
Other seniors on the team are Chase Wilm, Matthew Scoma, Blake Moore, Brandon Seeling and Tanner Thompson. Wilm plays left field and pitches. Scoma catches, plays third base and pitches. Moore pitches and plays first base. Seeling plays first base. Thompson pitches, catches and plays third base.
Junior Zach Knowlton is back. Knowlton plays centerfield and pitches.
Forty-six players tried out for the Spring Hill Bronco baseball program.
The team kept 36 players on the roster.
Sophomore Jamon Beck is one of the newcomers to keep an eye on. Beck plays shortstop and pitches.
The roster also includes junior pitcher Cooper Milroy, sophomore second baseman Donovan Johnson and sophomore outfielder Cade Johnson.
The Spring Hill Broncos have been working hard at practice and are ready for the games to begin, coach William Meier said.
“Our goal is to work hard every day and be playing our best baseball at the end of the season,” Meier said.
Meier is entering his 11th season as coach of the Spring Hill Broncos baseball program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.