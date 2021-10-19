SPRING HILL — Spring Hill came back from a 14-0 deficit to defeat Piper at home, claiming the Frontier League football title.
The Broncos answered with two unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter and the first score of the second half to win it by five points, 32-27, Friday, Oct. 15.
Draven Pipken had two touchdown runs and caught a touchdown pass in the victory. He carried the ball 25 times for 162 yards.
Spring Hill, ranked No. 9 in Class 5A, improved to a perfect 7-0 on the season. Piper fell to 4-3.
Piper scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter. The Pirates made it 14-0 with a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Pipken capped a second-quarter drive for the Broncos with a 3-yard touchdown run. Rocco Russo kicked the extra point.
Quarterback Fletcher Pankey threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Pipken, making it a one-point game at the intermission, 14-13.
Spring Hill took the lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Pankey in the third quarter.
Piper came right back to take the lead on an 8-yard touchdown pass for a score of 20-19.
Zach Knowlton had a 16-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter for a 25-20 lead.
Pipken scored on an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Russo’s kick was good for a 32-20 advantage.
Piper scored on a 7-yard run, making the final 32-27.
Pankey completed 13 of 20 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown. He had 12 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown.
Knowlton had nine carries for 60 yards and one touchdown. He caught seven passes for 81 yards.
Carter Meade, Kameron Crotchett and Pipken each had two receptions.
Noah Anderton and Austin Rivers each had 10 tackles. Daniel Mitchell made six tackles. Collin Rooney, Garrah Bauer and Kasey O’Neal each had five tackles.
