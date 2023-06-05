Members of the Spring Hill Broncos baseball team pose for pictures with the Class 5A regional championship trophy. Spring Hill lost a tough game against De Soto in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament by a score of 3-2 at Eck Stadium in Wichita.
WICHITA — The Spring Hill Broncos ended the season in the Class 5A baseball tournament at Eck Stadium in Wichita.
The Spring Hill Broncos (13-5) fell to the No. 2 seed De Soto Wildcats (20-3) by a score of 3-2 in the first round of the state tournament Thursday, May 25.
Spring Hill seniors playing in their final high school baseball game for the Broncos were Caden Cobbs, Nathanael Cochran, Holden Fields, Donovan Johnson, Merrick Mugrage, Brandon Johnson and Killian Zimmerman.
Donovan Johnson pitched the complete game for Spring Hill, taking the hard-luck loss.
Johnson allowed three runs on eight hits in six innings of work. He struck out two and walked two. Johnson singled twice and drove in one run.
Holden Lough doubled and scored. Keaton Neal had three singles and scored one run.
Merrick Mugrage and Ryan Pahl singled.
Brandon Richardson walked. Lough walked twice. Donovan Johnson and Pahl walked.
Members of the Class 5A regional champion and state qualifying Spring Hill Broncos baseball team are: Benny Regan, Brandon Richardson, Cade Johnson, Caden Cobbs, Caiden Stewart, Donovan Johnson, Hagan Whitcraft, Holden Fields, Holden Lough, Holden Miller, Ryan Jackson, Keaton Neal, Killian Zimmerman, Raymond Krokstrom, Matthew Terry, Merrick Mugrage, Nate Cochran and Ryan Pahl.
Spring Hill is coached by Alex Winkler, Brett Gearhart, Brett Heitschmidt and Morgan Abel.
