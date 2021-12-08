SPRING HILL — The Bronco players have been in the gymnasium and is ready to shoot the ball from every corner of the court this season.
Spring Hill returns five letter-winners, including starting senior guard Luke Metcalf. Metcalf, 6-2, averaged 5.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game last season.
Other projected starters are: senior guard Reece Clauder, junior guard Jamon Beck, senior guard Daniel Mitchell and senior forward Kameron Crotchett.
Clauder, 6-0, averaged 4 points and 1.2 assists. Beck, 5-10, shot 40 percent from 3-point range with six points per game. Mitchell, 6-1, shot 42 percent from 3-point range. Crotchett, 6-3, averaged 1.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.
Newcomers to keep an eye on are Mark Debiak, 6-4, center; Chase Bond, 6-2, forward; and Skykar Dobson, 5-9, guard.
Debiak was an all-league selection in football for the Broncos this season. Dobson is a transfer student from Washington, DC.
“Our strength will be the ability to shoot the basketball,” Spring Hill coach Wesley Book said. “We will need to able to defend and gang rebound without much size.”
Spring Hill is a young team that will develop with every game under their belts, Book said.
“We will need to develop some depth,” he said. “We have some sophomores who haven not played varsity basketball yet.”
Spring Hill, 9-10 a year ago, tied for second place in the Frontier League.
Book is entering his eighth season with Spring Hill. The Broncos are 75-73 during his tenure.
Spring Hill has 52 players out this season with 27 freshmen.
“As a program we are very young,” Book said. “We will only have seven or eight upperclassmen total. Our younger kids are eager to learn, and as a whole, we have a good group.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.