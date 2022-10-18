Spring Hill running back Colton McKanna heads to the outside on a run against Paola earlier this season. McKanna ran for four touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in a 46-0 victory at home against Fort Scott on Friday, Oct. 14.
SPRING HILL – The Spring Hill Broncos celebrated senior night with a 46-0 shutout against the Fort Scott Tigers.
Colton McKanna scored five touchdowns in the victory at home Friday, Oct. 14.
McKanna carried the ball 16 times for 134 yards and four touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown.
Prior to the game, the Spring Hill Broncos recognized seniors Luke Metcalf, Draven Pipken, Bryce Kirchner, Kelson McAlliser, Brandon Richardson, Landon McVay, James Newton, Zach Means, RJ Dominick, Miles Bell, Thomas Davis, Carter Blann, Corey Couch, Nathan Hiner, Ernie Garcia, Junior Jara, Cade Johnson and Kilian Zimmerman.
McKanna ran for three of his four touchdowns in a 19-0 first-quarter blitz for the Spring Hill Broncos.
He scored on a 10-yard run, 1-yard run and 5-yard run.
Noah Anderton had a 12-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. McKanna ran for a 35-yard touchdown run to make it 33-0 at the half.
McKanna received the second-half kickoff and returned it 89 yards for the touchdown, increasing the lead to 39-0.
Patrick Stumpff closed out a drive with a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, making the final score 46-0.
Mark Debiak and Richardson each had 11 tackles to lead the Spring Hill defense.
Debiak made 11 tackles with eight solos tackles and a quarterback sack. He made three tackles for a loss of yardage.
Richardson had 11 tackles, including eight solo tackles. He had two tackles for a loss of yards. Richardson had a quarterback sack.
Porter Jones made eight tackles with six solo tackles. Newton had seven tackles. Thomas Davis made five tackles. Ryan Pahl had four tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.