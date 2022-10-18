221019_mr_spt_sh_fball_01

Spring Hill running back Colton McKanna heads to the outside on a run against Paola earlier this season. McKanna ran for four touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in a 46-0 victory at home against Fort Scott on Friday, Oct. 14.

 File Photo

SPRING HILL – The Spring Hill Broncos celebrated senior night with a 46-0 shutout against the Fort Scott Tigers.

Colton McKanna scored five touchdowns in the victory at home Friday, Oct. 14.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos