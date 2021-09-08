SPRING HILL — The Bronco football team returns some of the premier players in the Frontier League from last season in senior defensive back Zach Knowlton, senior tight end Keegan Crotchett, senior wide out Daniel Mitchell and junior running back Draven Pipken. Knowlton was a first-team Spotlight football team selection on offense and defense. He was first-team multipurpose on offense and first-team defensive back. Knowlton had 27 receptions for 393 yards and three touchdowns. He ran the ball 25 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns. He made 30 tackles. Knowlton had two tackles for a loss and three interceptions. He was part of a defense that was ranked No. 1 in Class 5A at Spring Hill through most of the season. Crotchett was a first-team selection at tight end. Corchett was a big force on the ground game as a blocker and made some big down-field blocks as well. He caught 11 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Mitchell was a second-team selection. Pipken was a second-team selection at running back. Senior lineman Carson Stear was a second-team selection on offense.
SPRING HILL — The Bronco football team returns some of the premier players in the Frontier League from last season in senior defensive back Zach Knowlton, senior tight end Keegan Crotchett, senior wideout Daniel Mitchell and junior running back Draven Pipken.
Knowlton was a first-team Spotlight football team selection on offense and defense. He was first-team multipurpose on offense and first-team defensive back.
Knowlton had 27 receptions for 393 yards and three touchdowns. He ran the ball 25 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
He made 30 tackles. Knowlton had two tackles for a loss and three interceptions. He was part of a defense that was ranked No. 1 in Class 5A at Spring Hill through most of the season.
Crotchett was a first-team selection at tight end. Corchett was a big force on the ground game as a blocker and made some big down-field blocks as well. He caught 11 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns.
Mitchell was a second-team selection.
Pipken was a second-team selection at running back.
Senior lineman Carson Stear was a second-team selection on offense.
Other seniors on the Spring Hill roster are: quarterback Fletcher Pankey, kicker Rocco Russo, kicker Caleb Chandler, linebacker Austin Rivers, defensive back Cutter Meade, linebacker Garrah Bauer, linebacker Colin Rooney, lineman Hayden Hoover, defensive back Cole Floyd, lineman Aiden Wegele, lineman Andrew Campbell, lineman Nathan Jones, lineman Reece Chitwood, lineman Aidan Palmer, lineman Donte Bell, wideout Lawrence Dominick and linebacker Koen Ottenschneider.
Spring Hill is coached by Jason Feeback. Assistant coaches are Mogan Abel, Dax Barker, Ben Gehring, Brian Hogan, Jordan Kupersmith, Nic Madelin, Curtis Myers and Alex Winkler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.