Members of the Spring Hill Broncos baseball team pose for pictures with the Class 5A regional championship trophy. Spring Hill (13-5) will play De Soto (19-3) in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday at Eck Stadium in Wichita.

PITTSBURG – Seven was a lucky number for the Spring Hill Broncos baseball team.

The Broncos scored seven runs in a 7-0 shutout against Bonner Springs to open the Class 5A regional tournament and then handed host school Pittsburg a 7-1 loss to capture the regional title Tuesday, May 16.

