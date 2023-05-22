Members of the Spring Hill Broncos baseball team pose for pictures with the Class 5A regional championship trophy. Spring Hill (13-5) will play De Soto (19-3) in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday at Eck Stadium in Wichita.
PITTSBURG – Seven was a lucky number for the Spring Hill Broncos baseball team.
The Broncos scored seven runs in a 7-0 shutout against Bonner Springs to open the Class 5A regional tournament and then handed host school Pittsburg a 7-1 loss to capture the regional title Tuesday, May 16.
Spring Hill won both games in seven innings.
Hagan Whitcraft and Brandon Richardson had two-run singles in a four-run second inning to set the tone against Pittsburg.
Keaton Neal doubled and scored. Holden Lough singled, drove in two runs and scored twice. Donovan Johnson drove in one run.
Merrick Mugrage and Ryan Pahl both singled and scored. Cade Johnson and Holden Miller both scored.
Donovan Johnson pitched a two-hitter, allowing just one run. He struck out five.
Neal pitched six scoreless innings in the opener against Bonner Springs. He gave up four hits and struck out three.
Holden Fields pitched a scoreless inning in relief to complete the shutout victory.
Richardson tripled, drove in one run and scored. Cade Johnson doubled and drove in one run. Donovan Johnson doubled and scored three runs.
Whitcraft hit two singles, drove in two runs and scored. Neal singled twice and drove in one run. Miller singled and scored.
Raymond Krokstrom scored. Pahl and Lough singled.
Members of the Class 5A regional champion Spring Hill Broncos baseball team are Benny Regan, Brandon Richardson, Cade Johnson, Caden Cobbs, Caiden Stewart, Donovan Johnson, Hagan Whitcraft, Holden Fields, Holden Lough, Holden Miller, Ryan Jackson, Keaton Neal, Killian Zimmerman, Raymond Krokstrom, Matthew Terry, Merrick Mugrage, Nate Cochran and Ryan Pahl. Spring Hill is coached by Alex Winkler, Brett Gearhart, Brett Heitschmidt and Morgan Abel.
Spring Hill (13-5) will play De Soto (19-3) in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday at Eck Stadium in Wichita.
