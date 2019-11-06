PITTSBURG — Spring Hill went on the road and defeated Pittsburg to move on in the Class 4A football playoffs.
The Broncos (5-4) posted a 17-13 comeback victory against the Purple Dragons on Friday, Nov. 1.
Spring Hill rallied from a 13-0 deficit, scoring 17 unanswered points. The Broncos will be on the road again this week, playing Tonganoxie on Friday, Nov. 8.
It is the fifth playoff victory in Broncos football history and first since 2013.
“Our guys played with a lot of grit in the second half,” Spring Hill coach Jason Feeback said. “Offensively, we just weren’t clicking in the first half, but our defense was pretty stout. We talked about ‘Breaking the Glass’ before the game, and making a mark on Spring Hill football history tonight.”
Pittsburg scored on a 9-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and a 5-yard touchdown pass to open the second quarter.
The Broncos got on the scoreboard with a 34-yard field goal by Bear Gardner for a 13-3 game at the intermission.
Running back Dylan Lazenby had a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Gardner’s kick made it 13-10.
Quarterback Corbyn Meyers completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Gage Klutts in the fourth quarter for what proved to be the game-winning drive. Gardner’s kick was good for the final of 17-13.
Meyers completed eight of 15 passes for 133 yards.
