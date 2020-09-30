SPRING HILL – The Spring Hill Broncos are on a two-game winning streak.
The Broncos shut out the Bonner Springs Braves in a 41-0 victory Friday, Sept. 25.
It is the second straight shutout for the Broncos. Spring Hill defeated the Ottawa Cyclones two weeks ago 48-0.
Quarterback Fletcher Pankey scored four touchdowns, throwing for one and running for three in the victory. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 121 yards and one touchdown. Pankey ran the ball 12 times for 92 yards and three touchdowns.
Running back Zach Knowlton got Spring Hill started against Bonner Springs, capping a first-quarter drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.
Pankey scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. It was the first of three touchdowns in the frame for the Broncos.
Running back Draven Pipkin scored on a 15-yard touchdown run. Pankey had a 20-yard touchdown run to make it 28-0 at the half.
Wide receiver Kameron Crotchett caught a 21-yard pass from Pankey in the third quarter.
Pankey had a 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Pipkin had 17 carries for the Broncos, rushing for 129 yards and one touchdown.
Knowlton had seven catches for 79 yards. Carter Meade had two receptions.
John Mitchell made five extra-point kicks.
Adam Atwell made a team-leading 10 tackles with three tackles for a loss of yardage. Collin Rooney, Jake Hooker and Chase Wilm each had seven tackles. Gunnar Krull and Knowlton had five tackles each.
