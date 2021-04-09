SPRING HILL – Jamon Beck, Brandon Seeling and Matthew Scoma homered to lead the Spring Hill Broncos to a home-field sweep against the Louisburg Wildcats.
The Broncos took the doubleheader against the Wildcats by scores of 12-1 and 10-4 on Tuesday, April 6.
Spring Hill improved to 5-2 with the sweep.
One of those losses was an 8-3 defeat against undefeated Olathe West, a Class 6A team, on Thursday, April 1. Spring Hill, a member of the Frontier League, is in Class 5A.
Spring Hill swept a doubleheader at Turner by scores of 15-4 and 17-6.
Senior outfielder Chase Wilm is a four-year member of the Broncos baseball team. He has committed to play football at Benedictine College.
Senior catcher Tanner Thompson has been with the baseball program all four years. He has signed a letter of intent to play football at Neosho Community College.
Scoma, a senior pitcher, is a four-year member of the baseball program. Scoma plans on becoming a firefighter.
