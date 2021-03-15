SPRING HILL – Trailing by eight points with 90 seconds to left in regulation against St. Thomas Aquinas, the season looked like it was coming to an end for the Spring Hill Broncos.
Instead, the Broncos rallied to tie the game and went on to defeat the Saints in overtime, 73-71, to win the Class 5A substate playoff game at Spring Hill on Wednesday, March 3.
Spring Hill, 8-10, ended the season in an 82-52 loss to Pittsburg in the substate championship game Saturday, March 6.
Ryan Weber and Cooper Jones ignited the Spring Hill Broncos comeback against St. Thomas Aquinas, scoring 27 of their 49 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Weber finished with 31 points to lead Spring Hill. He scored 15 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Jones, who posted 18 points, scored 12 points in the fourth quarter.
“It was a great win for us over Aquinas when we played them in the first round,” Spring Hill coach Wesley Book said. “Our kids never gave up.
“Cooper Jones hit some big 3-pointers down the stretch,” Book said. “Even when we gave up the last second shot to force overtime, our kids still believed. To watch our kids celebrate after that game was definitely the highlight of the season for me and our team.”
Weber fueled the Broncos from the start of the game until the final buzzer, Book said.
Cody Powell was the defensive player of the game, Book said.
“Cody Powell did a great job on their best player and took them out of rhythm offensively,” Book said. “Throughout the game, all of our players contributed.”
Jamon Beck scored 11 points. Evan Letellier, Daniel Mitchell, Luke Metcalf and Powell also scored.
Substate championship
Spring Hill fell to Pittsburg in the substate championship game, 82-52, on Saturday, March 6.
Jones scored 21 points for the Broncos. He averaged 19 points per game on the season, topping 20 points 12 times.
Weber finished with 12 points and four assists, Letellier had eight points and seven rebounds.
Beck, Powell and Mitchell also scored.
Seniors playing in their final high school basketball game for the Spring Hill Broncos were Cooper Jones, John Mitchell, Evan Letellier, Ryan Weber, Landon Kaiser, Cody Powell and Gonzalo Gonzalez.
