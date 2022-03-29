SPRING HILL — Kelsey Carbajo, a graduate of Spring Hill High School, was recently named the National Cross Country Coach of the Year for the state of Kansas.
Carbajo, a coach at Olathe West High School, was also previously named the Kansas Cross Country and Track Coaches Association Coach of the Year.
Carbajo is the head girls cross country coach at Olathe West High School. She was named the Class 6A coach of the year.
Carbajo led the Olathe West High School Owls to Class 6A state cross country championships in 2020 and 2021, state runner-up in 2019, regional championships in 2020 and 2021 and Sunflower League Championships in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Carbajo was also named the Kansas City Metro All-Metro Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year. She was presented with the Metro coach of the year honors during a program at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park.
She is a graduate of Spring Hill High School where she ran cross country, played volleyball, basketball and track and field.
Carbajo did two sports in the fall for the Lady Broncos, competing in cross country and volleyball.
“Winning coach of the year is 100 percent a team effort,” Carbajo said. “We have some talented kids on our team who work incredibly hard to reach their goals. Our assistant coaches are three of the best in the state who have helped build our program into a family with high expectations. The Olathe West administration is outstanding and are always supporting us during the season.
“We have a very talented group of kids at Olathe West,” she said. “Our cross country team is more like a family. The kids enjoy encouraging each other and working hard. They made our jobs as coaches pretty easy.”
Kelsey Carbajo was assisted on the team by her sister Macy Carbajo, who also ran cross country and track for the Lady Broncos.
Kelsey and Macy are daughters of Tom and Janel Carbajo of Spring Hill. Tom and Janel taught and coached in the Spring Hill school district for many years.
“My greatest thrill as a coach is to see the kids get out of their comfort zone and working hard together to achieve their goals,” Kelsey Carbajo said. “These kids have such a bright future. I cannot wait to watch them grow as student-athletes over the years.
“I feel like I have the dream job, getting to coach with my sister Macy,” she said. “We get to be around kids who love the sport that helped shape us as adults and share that experience with them.”
Kelsey Carbajo has been coaching cross country for six years and track for seven years. This is her fourth season as head coach.
She has also been an assistant basketball coach.
Carbajo was also named the Kansas Cross Country and Track and Field Association assistant track coach of the year at Olathe West High School in 2017.
