SPRING HILL – Paige Cooper was the lone senior back for the Spring Hill Lady Bronco softball team.
The Lady Broncos were 11-5 last season with a 4-3 record in the Frontier League. Spring Hill placed fifth in the league.
Cooper was a first-team Spotlight softball selection at infield.
Cooper hit .370. She had 20 base hits. Cooper had nine doubles and one home run. She drove in 15 runs and had 20 runs scored.
She signed a national letter of intent to play softball at Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa.
“She has been a steady at third base for us for four years,” Spring Hill coach Shelly Huber said.
The Lady Broncos lost senior Dani Townley from the Lady Broncos state team five years ago. Cooper stepped in as a freshman and won the job.
“I knew if I could find someone to play third and fill that void we had a pretty good chance of going back to state and possibly winning again.” Huber said. “Paige stepped right in and did everything we asked her to.
“She has proved to be an unselfish player and a leader,” Huber said. “I am sad this season did not go as planned. She was doing a great job coming in and leading the team. She was on a mission this year to compete and do some great things. I know she felt confident in the players around her and was excited to get going. She is a hard worker and a true talent and we will miss her incredibly next year.”
