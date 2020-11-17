SALINA — Delvin Davis, a Spring Hill graduate, has a new number.
Davis donned the No. 15 for the Kansas Wesleyan University Coyotes in a home game against the Ottawa University Braves at Graves Family Sports Complex. The game was rescheduled from Sept. 26.
Davis, 6-2, is a freshman wide receiver. He is a criminal justice major.
Kansas Wesleyan is 4-2 on the season with a 3-2 record in the conference.
Kansas Wesleyan opened the season with a 70-17 victory against Friends University at home. The Coyotes defeated Bethany College on the road, 59-34. Kansas Wesleyan made it a 3-0 start with a 42-6 victory against William Penn University.
After losing two straight games against Southwestern College and Avila University, Kansas Wesleyan defeated McPherson College on the road, 41-27.
Davis played for the Spring Hill High School Broncos in their first game on the new turf field. He played on both sides of the football. He played wide receiver and defensive back.
Davis has returned to Spring Hill High School in the off-season, playing with other graduates and seniors in the annual 7-on-7 classic organized by coach Jason Feeback.
