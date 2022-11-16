SALINA — Devlin Davis played in his final regular season home game for the Kansas Wesleyan University Coyotes football team.
Davis, a Spring Hill graduate, had quite the weekend for Kansas Wesleyan, making two huge stops to keep Arkansas Baptist out of the end zone in a 67-0 shutout on senior day Saturday, Nov. 5.
Davis, a senior linebacker, had a great homecoming and family weekend as Kansas Wesleyan played Tabor College on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Coyotes posted a 62-0 shutout. Kansas Wesleyan is 8-2.
Davis was named the homecoming king. He also recorded the first interception of his collegiate career.
He has played in six games this season for Kansas Wesleyan. Davis has 11 tackles with nine assisted tackles and two solo tackles.
Davis, 6-2, 225 pounds, has played several positions for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes. He was a wide receiver his first season. He played defensive back and moved to linebacker this season.Davis played defensive back and wide receiver for the Spring Hill Broncos.
Davis was a member of the first Spring Hill Broncos team to play on the new turf field.
Davis has returned to Spring Hill High School in the off-season, playing with other graduates and seniors in the annual 7-on-7 classic organized by coach Jason Feeback.
