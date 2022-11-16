221116_mr_spt_davis_01

Devlin Davis

SALINA — Devlin Davis played in his final regular season home game for the Kansas Wesleyan University Coyotes football team.

Davis, a Spring Hill graduate, had quite the weekend for Kansas Wesleyan, making two huge stops to keep Arkansas Baptist out of the end zone in a 67-0 shutout on senior day Saturday, Nov. 5.

