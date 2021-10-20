SALINA – Devlin Davis is living the dream, playing defensive back for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.
Davis is a graduate of Spring Hill where he played defensive back and wide receiver for the Broncos.
The Coyotes have a lot in common with the Broncos this year. Both have won their first six games to start the 2021 season.
Davis, 6-2, 225 pounds, is a freshman defensive back. He is a criminal justice major.
Kansas Wesleyan, ranked No. 10 in the nation, defeated No. 20 ranked Avila University on the road Saturday, Oct. 9, 30-20.
Davis had a solo tackle in the game.
The Coyotes are an offensive juggernaut this season, averaging 503 yards and 43 points per game this season.
Kansas Wesleyan defeated the University of Saint Mary’s at home Saturday, Oct. 2, 49-7.
The Coyotes shut out Bethany College on the road Saturday, Set. 25, 54-0. Davis had two tackles, including a solo tackle.
Davis is part of a historic team on the gridiron for Spring Hill, being part of the first team to play for the Broncos in their first game on the new turf field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.