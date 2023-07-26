SPRING HILL – Brielle Dee pitched a two-hit shutout to lead the Spring Hill softball team to a 2-0 victory against Topeka-Seaman in the Class 5A regional championship game, sending the Lady Broncos to state.
Dee, a senior, was the ace of the staff for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos.
She was 9-4 on the season with a 2.45 earned run average. Two of the four losses were tough-luck games in which Dee did not allow a single run but still took the loss.
Dee was named the Tri-County Spotlight Softball Pitcher of the Year
“Thank you for this spotlight,” Dee said. “I am honored. My team and I worked hard this past season to continue to grow not only as players, but also as friends. I had a strong relationship with the girls throughout the season, and that made me want to push myself to be the best pitcher I could be.
“We worked hard every day after school to improve,” she said. “The coaches pushed us to be better, putting us in position to win regionals and making it to state.”
Dee had to wait for her moment to shine with some stellar pitchers going through the Spring Hill Lady Broncos program.
When she finally got her chance in the circle, Dee put up some impressive numbers and only added to the Lady Broncos tradition of having an ace in the hole.
“Brielle is an example of a player who bided her time and took advantage of it in more ways then one,” Spring Hill coach Corey Katzer said. “We knew Brielle was going to play a big role in our success this season as a key contributor in the circle and at first base. What we did not realize until just before the season that she was going to be one of the most important and largest contributors to our team success.”
Jaleigh White missed the season with an injury. Pitcher Julia Becker was strong the first half of the season and was also lost to injury.
Down the stretch the ball was in Dee’s hands and she delivered, Katzer said.
“When Jaleigh went down, we went from a lot of depth in the pitching circle to Brielle having to take up a huge role,” he said. “Luckily, we had senior Julia Becker come out and take some of the load off Brielle's shoulders. Late in the season Julia went down with an injury, and all of a sudden at the most crucial and important time of the season, it all fell on Brielle's shoulders.
“Many kids might have buckled under the pressure, Brielle accepted it and did what every coach in America hopes for, stepped up to the challenge and exceeded all expectations,” Katrzer said. “She was absolutely dominate in regionals and pitched a tremendous game in the first round of the state tournament.”
Dee was an iron horse on the mound for Spring Hill, pitching 68.1 innings.
She allowed 32 runs on the season with 24 earned runs.
Dee was an All-Frontier League first-team selection at pitcher. She was honorable mention All-Class 5A at pitcher.
Dee was named to the Tri-County Spotlight Softball Team at pitcher.
