230726_mr_spt_dee_poy

Brielle Dee of Spring Hill prepares to fire a pitch home for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos. Dee was 9-4 this season with a 2.45 earned run average.

 File Photo

SPRING HILL – Brielle Dee pitched a two-hit shutout to lead the Spring Hill softball team to a 2-0 victory against Topeka-Seaman in the Class 5A regional championship game, sending the Lady Broncos to state.

Dee, a senior, was the ace of the staff for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

