SPRING HILL — Bronco senior forward Caleb Brueckner was a marked man on the soccer field.
Brueckner usually had two, even three players marking him, making sure where he was.
It did not make much difference.
Brueckner made sure the soccer ball found the back of the net anyway. He led the Spring Hill Broncos with 14 goals in 16 games.
Brueckner was named the Tri-County Spotlight Soccer Team Offensive Player of the Year.
“Thank you to everyone who was involved with choosing me for this award,” Brueckner said. “It means a lot to me, and I am very appreciative to have received it.
“Although this award focuses on my accomplishments, it is also a great accomplishment for the program,” he said. “I could have never done this without my teammates and coaches who supported me throughout the season. This is an award for the whole Spring Hill soccer program.”
Brueckner ran the offense for the Spring Hill Broncos, coach Eric Swartz said.
“He is easily the best player in the Frontier League,” Spring Hill coach Eric Swartz said. “Caleb is the player who always seems to set the tone for our games.”
Brueckner helped lead the Spring Hill Bronco soccer team to an undefeated Frontier League championship.
Spring Hill was 7-0 in Frontier League play. The Broncos allowed just two goals in league action.
The Spring Hill Broncos were 11-5 overall, scoring 49 goals on the season. Spring Hill allowed just 15 goals against.
“My teammates and I had a very good season this year,” Brueckner said. “From the start, we all bought into what coach Eric Swartz and coach Clint Manyard were teaching us. This allowed us to play a very good style of soccer. We were able to possess the ball more than other teams which allowed us to be in control of games.
“We worked very hard throughout the season, and it showed by how we improved from the start to the end,” he said. “Although we got knocked out in the first round of regionals, it was a very special season. We had a lot of returners from the previous year so we all already knew each other and grew very close throughout the season. This allowed for a competitive but positive environment and made practices very enjoyable and beneficial to our success.”
When he was surrounded by multiple defenders, Brueckner sent a pass to an open teammate, setting up other scoring chances.
In addition to his 14 goals, Brueckner’s ability to see the field and find the open player led him to a team-leading 14 assists.
“He rarely turns the ball over,” Swartz said. “He will beat players one-on-one routinely. He is smooth and quick on the ball and always has a plan for what he is doing next.”
Brueckner has an eye for the field and seems to know where everyone is at any given time.
He was an unselfish player, looking for the open man, Swartz said.
“He is often a marked man in our games,” Swartz said. “He knows the proper time not to do too much with the ball and finds his open teammates.”
Brueckner was named first-team Tri-County Spotlight, first-team All-Frontier League and first-team Class 5A All-State. He is a three-time All-Frontier League selection. He was all-league as a sophomore and a junior.
Spring Hill played hard and left it on the field, Brueckner said.
“We always worked hard, that was one of the main goals of the season and something that the coaches preached to us, to never be outworked, and we never were,” he said, “Everyone who played always gave it their all until the last whistle.”
