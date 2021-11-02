SPRING HILL – Eleven players put points on the scoreboard as the Spring Hill Broncos moved on in the Class 5A state football playoffs with a commanding 64-6 victory against Kansas City Schlagle on Friday, Oct. 29.
Zach Knowlton had a 43-yard punt return and a 1-yard touchdown run, scoring 12 points.
Carter Meade scored on a 2-yard touchdown run. He intercepted a pass and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown.
Keanu Tiafau blocked a kick and returned it for a touchdown.
Kasey O’Neal scored two points on a tackle in the end zone for a safety.
Kameron Crotchett caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Luke Metcalf.
Brandon Richardson recovered a fumble and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown.
Norian Terrill capped a drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Otto Flach made six extra-point kicks.
Rocco Russo kicked two extra points.
Spring Hill (8-1) is at home this week against St. Thomas Aquinas (5-4).
The Spring Hill Broncos led 30-6 at the end of the first quarter. It was a 51-6 game at the half.
Metcalf completed three of five passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.
Daniel Mitchell, Knowlton and Crotchett each had one reception.
Colton McKanna ran the ball 12 times for 69 yards. Draven Pipken had eight carries for 49 yards.
