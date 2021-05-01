WICHITA — Nolan Ewing was back doing what he loved to do this spring, running up and down the football field tackling people.
And, did he ever tackle some people.
Ewing, a graduate of Spring Hill High School, plays safety for the Friends University Falcons.
He got to make a start at safety against the No. 23 ranked Moundbuilders from Southwest College in a 20-3 loss on Saturday, March 27.
Ewing made a team-high 15 tackles in the game for Friends University in the program’s final regular season game for the spring season.
Ewing has played on special teams, but got a chance to start at safety and has made the most of his opportunity.
