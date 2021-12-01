WICHITA — Nolan Ewing wrapped up his first season at Friends University.
The Friends University Falcons football team played its season finale at home against Avila University on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Ewing, a freshman defensive back, was second on the team in tackles with 80 on the season. He is ranked among the top 44 defensive players in NAIA.
During his first season as a starter, Ewing was an honorable mention selection on the all conference team.
Ewing, a graduate of Spring Hill High School, transferred from William Jewel University.
Ewing started at safety for the Falcons. It was his first season at the position, and he made an immediate impact.
He ended his freshman campaign as not only one of the best defenders on the team, but in the NAIA.
Ewing made 45 solo tackles and assisted on 35 tackles for 80 tackles on the season. He averaged eight tackles per game and made 6.5 tackles for a loss of yardage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.