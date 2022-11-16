JONESBORO, Ark. — Nathan Ewing is headed to Arkansas State University.
Ewing, a Spring Hill graduate, has been hired as the assistant director of athletic facilities and events by the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
Ewing is a recent graduate of Emporia State University where he studied sports leadership and recreation. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Family and friends celebrated with a going away party, belated graduation bonfire for Ewing on Saturday, Nov. 12.
“This is what I have been working so hard for,” Ewing said. “It is an unreal feeling, knowing it paid off.”
Ewing was the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Track Athlete of the Year his senior season with the Spring Hill Broncos.
Ewing ended his high school career in dramatic fashion, going out with a school-record jump of 6 feet, 8 inches to win the gold medal in the high jump. He cleared 6-6 for state runner-up his junior year.
The road to gold was not easy. Ewing unknowingly competed with appendicitis in the first meet of the season. Surgery and complications sidelined him for five weeks.
Ewing returned to practice and strained his hamstring, returning to vigorous activity after being on bedrest for more than a month.
As the meets got bigger, Ewing rose to the challenge.
He cleared 6-2 in the high jump to win the Frontier League meet at Ottawa.
Heading into the regional meet at Eudora, one of the toughest in the state, Ewing had been clearing 6-2 in practice.
He got to the regional meet and went over the bar at 6-7, breaking his own school record.
When he got to state, Ewing broke his own mark for the second week in a row, clearing the bar at 6-8 for the gold.
Nathan is the son of Keith and Andie Ewing of Spring Hill.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
