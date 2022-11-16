221116_mr_spt_nathan_ewing

Nathan Ewing of Spring Hill, a recent graduate of Emporia State University, is headed to Arkansas State University to be the assistant director of athletic facilities and events.

JONESBORO, Ark. — Nathan Ewing is headed to Arkansas State University.

Ewing, a Spring Hill graduate, has been hired as the assistant director of athletic facilities and events by the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

