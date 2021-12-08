SPRING HILL — The Lady Broncos are ready to take the basketball court by storm, returning nine letter-winners this season.
Eight of the letter-winners are seniors.
The Spring Hill Lady Bronco basketball team’s returning seniors are forward Brooklyn Powell, forward Kaylee Oakes, guard Cate Milroy, guard Alana Frigon, guard Molly Murray, guard Tessa Dawson, guard Coral Callen and guard Lorelei Harris. Junior guard Jenna Webber is also back for the Lady Broncos.
“Having this number of senior returning letter-winners definitely helps set the tone in practices,” Spring Hill coach Clay Frigon said.
Frigon is entering his 18th season as head coach and 21st year with the program.
Spring Hill, 11-9 last season, has 34 girls out for the program.
With nine seniors, the Lady Broncos have the experience to compete each and every night in the Frontier League, Frigon said.
“We return an experienced group of players that are excited for this upcoming season,” he said. “With all the distractions from last year, the girls are ready to take every opportunity they are given this year to compete. We will definitely depend on this large group of seniors to lead the way this year.”
Spring Hill takes to the court with a “NOW,” theme for the season.
“The girls chose the theme ‘NOW’ for this year which stands for No Opportunity Wasted,” Frigon said. “Our goal is to take advantage of every opportunity we have to get better as individuals and as a team.”
Louisburg, Eudora and Ottawa are the teams to beat in the Frontier League this season, Frigon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.