OLATHE - Brennen Feeback was the co-offensive MVP for the Baker University football team.
Feeback caught an 11-yard touchdown pass in the fourth-quarter as Baker University defeated Mid-America Nazarene University 24-3 on Friday, Nov. 20.
Feeback, a graduate of Spring Hill High School, had a couple of receptions, ran a tight end reverse and had some big blocks on the line.
Aron Dominik and Jakob Stovall, of Spring Hill, are also on the Baker University football team.
Feeback, a sophomore, is a 6-5, 200-pound tight end. He was a Tri-County Spotlight and All-Frontier League selection for the Spring Hill Broncos.
Dominik, a freshman, is a 6-6, 210-pound tight end.
Stovall, a freshman, is a 5-8, 175-pound linebacker.
Baker University improved to 5-0 on the season and 3-0 in the Heart of America Conference South Division. Baker is ranked No. 14 in the nation.
Baker University is at Benedictine College for a Thanksgiving Day game. Kickoff is set for noon.
