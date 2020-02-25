OVERLAND PARK — Five wrestlers from Spring Hill placed in the top eight of their weight class at the Class 5A regional at Blue Valley Southwest, punching their tickets for state.
Jakob Stovall, Draven Pipkin, Logan Greenhalgh, Wyatt Dickie and Zach Knowlton placed in the 18-team regional Saturday, Feb. 22.
Stovall was third at 160 pounds. Stovall was 4-1 with two pins.
Pipkin placed third at 182 pounds. He was 4-1 with a pin and a major decision.
Greenhalgh placed third at 220 pounds. He was 4-1 with three decisions by two points or less.
Dickie placed fourth at 152 pounds. He was 2-2 with a 12-7 decision and a 10-3 decision.
Knowlton, 16-18, placed eighth at 138 pounds. Knowlton was 2-3 with a major decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.