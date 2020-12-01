SPRING Hill — Alli Frank was a team-first player for the Lady Broncos. When her all-star teammate Jalyn Stevenson went down with an injury, Frank unselfishly moved into a new position and rallied her team like leaders do.
Not only did she move from middle to outside hitter, Frank excelled at the new position.
She led the Spring Hill Lady Broncos in kills (234), and was second in blocks (44).
Frank was named the Tri-County Spotlight Volleyball Player of the Year.
The Lady Broncos, 24-6, were undefeated in the Frontier League. They faced No. 1 ranked St. Thomas Aquinas in the Class 5A substate.
Frank was a team leader and captain for the Lady Broncos. In addition to her kills and blocks, Frank had 47 digs and received 77 services.
“I am very thankful and blessed to receive this honor,” Frank said. “This means a lot to me because it is something I have worked really hard since I was a freshman, during the season and in the off season. It means so much to me to be selected for this achievement.”
Frank played where the team needed her, and worked hard to make the adjustment to a new position, Spring Hill coach Erica Book said.
“Alli has always played the middle, but after an injury we moved Alli to the outside,” coach Book said. “She was our go-to hitter a majority of the season. I loved that Alli was willing to do whatever it takes for the team, with a positive attitude.
“Alli was our team leader and captain this season,” Book said. “Alli set the tone for our team in early summer. She was at every workout and showed what a true senior looks like. We could depend on Alli and wouldn’t have had the success we had without her. We are truly going to miss her senior leadership next year.”
Everyone knew the 2020 volleyball season was going to have a new look, but to play was no small victory in itself, Frank said.
“This year was very different, but my team did a great job of making the best of it,” Frank said. “We faced a lot of adversity, and we did a great job as a team of fighting through that and working hard every day. Losing in substate is always a disappointing way to end the season, especially with the way substates were set up this year, but we were just very thankful to play.”
Frank said the award is one she shares with her teammates.
“This award is something I have worked very hard to achieve, and I am very thankful to receive it,” she said. “I am very thankful that I had my teammates and coaches to push me the past four years of my volleyball career.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.