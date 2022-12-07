SPRING HILL — The offense for the undefeated Frontier League champion Spring Hill Lady Broncos went through senior setter Daphne Gardner.
Gardner has been a fixture on the Spring Hill varsity roster for the last four seasons, starting as a freshman.
She had a league-leading 869 assists this season. Gardner had more than 3,600 assists in her high school career.
Gardner is the Tri-County Spotlight Volleyball Player of the Year.
Gardner was a first-team All-Frontier League Volleyball Team selection and won first-team honors on the Spotlight volleyball team.
Spring Hill was 23-13 on the season, winning the Frontier League title with a record of 7-0 in league play.
Spring Hill was 16-6 at home and 6-6 on the road.
“Daphne was level-headed, our team leader and team captain,” Spring Hill coach Erica Book said. “She showed leadership and knew exactly what it took to win.”
Gardner served the ball 362 times, posting 177 points. She had 32 aces.
She had a team-leading 869 assists as the field general at setter, averaging 9.7 assists per set.
Gardner was also a tough defender for the Lady Broncos. She was second on the team in digs with 245.
Gardner added 82 kills and 29 blocks.
She helped lead the Spring Hill Lady Broncos to four consecutive Frontier League titles. Spring Hill has been the undefeated league champion three years in a row.
Spring Hill was ranked No. 9 in the state for Class 5A when the team met Baldwin, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A. Spring Hill won the match in three sets.
Gardner helped take the Spring Hill Lady Broncos to the state tournament her sophomore and junior seasons.
Spring Hill had a tough draw in the substate bracket this season, facing eventual Class 5A state champion St. Thomas Aquinas.
Gardner had 49 assists and 10 digs against Baldwin in her final regular senior home match, going out with a win on senior night.
Sports Editor
