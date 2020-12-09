SPRING HILL — Not much gets past Chezney Haney,
The Spring Hill Broncos keeper is known for being a little stingy on game day. Haney allowed just nine goals, making 81 saves.
He led the Broncos into the Class 5A state playoffs, falling to St. James in a 1-0 heartbreaker.
Haney, the Tri-County Spotlight Defensive Player of the Year, saved more than 90 percent of the shots on goal.
He is a two-time Spotlight defensive player of the year. Haney is a three-time All-Frontier League selection. He was first-team all-league twice and second-team once.
“It’s a big honor to be named the defensive player of the year,” Haney said. “In our Tri-County, there are numerous high level and talented players that people typically wouldn’t ever expect.
“Without the team I’ve had, and without their pure commitment and effort, I would never have received this honor.”
Spring Hill had a good run, Haney said. The Broncos lost to St. James, the eventual Class 5A state champions.
“This season’s team was different than years previous, because they had more drive and a bigger goal in mind which ultimately guided us to a more successful season,” he said. “This season was the most successful season we have had in years, which we made a good run for state until losing to Saint Thomas Aquinas who were eventual state champions.”
Haney is a three-year starter for the Spring Hill Broncos soccer team.
“Chezney being our starting keeper for the past three years has been amazing to watch,” Spring Hill coach Eric Swartz said. “If you take him out of our lineup, our record would be nowhere near what it was this season. In his three years of being our starter, I never saw a keeper on the other team outplay him. He excels is every aspect of the position.”
Chezney is a born leader, Swartz said. He has been a team leader since he started playing varsity three years ago.
“Being a goalie is an important job and one that you need to be vocal to your teammates to hold them accountable for their responsibilities on the field,” Swartz said. “His biggest jump in my opinion was between his sophomore and junior years.”
The jump was literal and figurative. Haney grew three to four inches, heading into his junior season.
“You could tell he pin-pointed weaknesses in his game and worked hard to make them strengths in his arsenal,” Swartz said. “He hasn’t signed anywhere yet, but whoever does pick Chezney up will get a great keeper for the next four years.”
