SPRING HILL — Elizabeth Hays, a Spring Hill graduate, has been named the Highland Community College Female Student Athlete of the Year.
Highland Community College made the announcement as part of its 2020 Scottie Sports Awards.
Hays, a sophomore at Highland Community College, was part of back-to-back state champions with the Spring Hill Lady Broncos softball team.
She was one of 22 student-athletes at Highland Community College to earn NJCAA All-Academic Awards during the 2018-19 school year. It is the most student-athletes from the school to be honored in a single year in history.
Hays was one of five student-athletes with Highland Community College to earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average.
Hays was named to the NJCAA All-Academic first team with her 4.0 GPA.
The Highland Community College Scotties were ranked No. 5 in the NCAA Division II national rankings this spring.
During her senior season with the Spring Hill Lady Broncos, Hays was the Tri-County Spotlight softball Player of the Year. She was a first-team Spotlight softball team selection.
Hays was a five-tool player for the Lady Broncos. She played tremendous defense, running down fly balls in center without making a single error on the season.
She hit .532 with 42 hits, including 12 doubles and two triples. Hays had 30 runs scored and drove in 21 runs. Hays made 21 putouts in center with two assists and did not commit a single error.
Elizabeth is the daughter of Brett and Sarah Hays.
