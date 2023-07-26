SPRING HILL – Every player on a team has a role. Offensively, there are table setters, whose job is to get on base. There are also players who are relied upon to clear the table, driving in runners on base.
Spring Hill junior shortstop Mya January cleared the table.
She hit .408, driving in 29 runs on the season. January had nine doubles and six home runs. She also scored 32 runs.
In addition to the offensive punch she brought to the table, January anchored the defense at shortstop.
January was selected as the Tri-County Spotlight Softball Player of the Year.
“I am absolutely honored and grateful to be selected for the Player of the Year for the second year in a row,” January said. “It feels amazing knowing all my hard work has shown and paid off.
“This award means so much to me,” she said. “It means that people can see the dedication and passion I put into this sport and how much I strive for success. I am proud to say I would have never gotten to where I am mentally and physically in this sport without every single one of my coaches.”
The Spring Hill Lady Broncos tied for first place in the Frontier League.
Spring Hill hosted the Class 5A regional softball tournament. The Lady Broncos defeated Highland Park 17-0 to advance to the championship game. Spring Hill beat Topeka-Seaman 2-0 in the finals, punching its ticket for the state tournament in Wichita.
“A special thanks to coach Katzer, coach Hailey Bachura, and coach Amanda Phelps,” January said. “They are amazing people who care about every single girl as if they are their own. I am happy to have played under them for the past three years and am grateful to have one more year left.”
January is the glue to the Spring Hill defense, Spring Hill coach Corey Katzer said.
“You here coaches talk about this or that player is a gamer, well I am here to tell you, if gamer was in the dictionary, her picture is right next to it,” Katzer said. “What is even more impressive is her defense, I would be willing to put her up defensively with any player in the state. She is just a consistent all-around, multi-talented softball player.
“She is an example for every little girl who wants to succeed as a softball player,” he said. “Every little girl should come out and watch how she goes about her business, but at the same time see the fun and the joy she has while doing it. You have heard the saying, do something you enjoy and you will never work a day in your life. Well, Mya has never worked a day in her life on the ball field.”
Spring Hill lost Jaleigh White for the season, the co-player of the year last season with January. This put more pressure on January this season and she rose to the challenge, Katzer said. January put in an all-league, all-state and player of the year offensive season.
Spring Hill was 17-5 on the season, wrapping up the year as one of just eight teams in Class 5A to play for state.
“Playing with the team this year was incredible,” January said. “We all worked well together and picked each other up whenever one of us was down. The love I have for those girls is surreal, they are like family. My performance this season is something that I am very proud of and hope to keep it going next year.
“Winning regionals at home was such a great experience,” she said. “We knew we had just earned a chance to compete at the state tournament which is what we had been working towards all year.”
