SPRING HILL — Mya January and Jaleigh White were quite the one-two offensive punch for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos.
January and White helped lead Spring Hill to a 19-3 record, winning a Class 5A regional championship with a 5-2 victory against Shawnee Heights. The win sent the Lady Broncos back to state for a second year in a row.
January and White combined to drive in 45 runs and score 62 runs. January and White were named the Tri-County Spotlight Softball Co-Players of the Year.
“I am very honored and happy to receive this award,” January said. “Being a part of the Bronco softball community is truly a privilege. I am also very proud of the whole Bronco softball program for doing great this year.
“I am looking forward to playing the next two years alongside some great players and amazing coaches,” she said. “I thank all four of our softball coaches for being devoted to this program and showing us how great we can be. I cannot wait for next season.”
White not only broke into the varsity roster, but also started for the Lady Broncos.
“I am surprised and honored to be selected for this award,” White said. “There are so many great players to be selected. I had a great season despite being injured in early April. I cannot wait to get out there next season to see what we can do.
“We as a team did great,” she said. “I am super proud of all my teammates and how we played this year. Hopefully, we can make it to the championship game at state this next year. I am truly humbled and will work very hard to earn this award again.”
January batted .388 with an on-base percentage of .512. She had eight doubles and six home runs, driving in 24 runs with 35 runs scored.
“Mya is as steady of a player as you will find,” Spring Hill coach Corey Katzer said. “When a ball is hit to Mya, you just know it is an out. The great thing about Mya defensively is that she will make every routine ground ball, but what separates her is that she also makes the incredible play. She is just so athletic.
“Offensively, she is just remarkable,” Katzer said. “It feels like every time she puts the bat on the ball it is hit extremely hard. You know every time she comes to the plate, she has the potential to hit the ball a long way.”
White batted .507 with an on-base percentage of .582. She had eight doubles, three triples and five home runs. White drove in 21 runs with 27 runs scored. She drew 12 bases on balls.
“Jaleigh did something that is extremely hard to do on a state ranked 5A team, she was a starter from day one,” Katzer said. “Not only that, but she was also our leadoff hitter from day one as well. She brings so much versatility to our team.
“She is an outstanding infielder, but we had an all-state infielder and we had Mya and Marissa (January) at short and second,” he said. “So, we asked her to play centerfield, and she looked like she had been an outfielder her entire softball career. Jaleigh had an amazing freshman year not only on defense but at the plate as well. Her and Mya were our top two home run hitters, and much like Mya, she has the potential to hit the ball a long way every time she comes to the plate.”
White not only moved to play centerfield for the state-ranked Lady Broncos, she also pitched on a staff with two aces.
“She worked her way into our starting rotation, which is amazing, having two all-state senior pitchers,” Katzer said. “Just when she was hitting her groove on the mound, she suffered an injury which limited her to just hitting the last quarter of the season, but she never lost a thing at the plate.”
January, a sophomore, was a first-team Spotlight selection at infield. She was first-team All-Frontier League at infield.
“As far as a leader, Mya is the type who speaks softly and lets her play do the talking,” Katzer said. ”She shows up every day and goes to work, she’s willing to put in extra time outside of practice time.
“She is a tremendous example for the younger girls who are coming up behind her,” he said. “I just hope they are watching her. In my opinion, Mya is an all-state infielder, and I have no doubt in the next two years she will be.”
White, a freshman, was a first-team Spotlight selection at outfield. She was a first-team All-Frontier League selection at outfield. White was honorable mention Class 5A All-State.
“Jaleigh is very similar in her leadership ways to Mya, she lets her play do most of the talking,” he said. “She works so hard outside of practice. She is a perfectionist. She has the potential to do some amazing things. She was also an all-state honorable mention for 5A, which is just amazing with the talent that is found in 5A across the state.”
