Spring Hill sophomore Mya January and freshman Jaleigh White pose with two of the 11 home run balls they hit on the season. January batted .388 and scored a team-leading 35 runs. White batted a team-best .507 with a club-high 34 base hits.

SPRING HILL — Mya January and Jaleigh White were quite the one-two offensive punch for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos.

January and White helped lead Spring Hill to a 19-3 record, winning a Class 5A regional championship with a 5-2 victory against Shawnee Heights. The win sent the Lady Broncos back to state for a second year in a row.

