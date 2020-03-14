SPRING HILL – Cooper Jones hit a dramatic 3-pointer to give the Spring Hill Broncos a one-point victory on senior night.
Jones’ basket gave the Broncos a 51-50 victory against rival Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 28, sending seniors Alex Johnson, Aron Dominik and Connor Zorn out in style for the regular season finale.
Johnson, Dominik and Zorn were recognized prior to their final high school game on their home court.
The Broncos had a tough draw in the Class 5A substate, facing Shawnee Heights on the road Monday, March 2.
Early in the fourth quarter it was a two-point game, but Shawnee Heights went on a 12-2 run in the quarter to post a 50-36 victory.
“Senior night was one of the most memorable games I have ever been a part of,” Spring Hill coach Wesley Book said. “We got off to the worst start we could possibly get off to and trailed 15-2 in the first quarter against a really good Ottawa team.
“We made a run and got it close headed into the fourth when they stretched the lead back out,” Book said. “We made a few shots and forced some turnovers.”
Johnson had a huge dunk to make it a four-point game in the final 60 seconds. He was hit with a questionable technical for handing on the rim. Ottawa took advantage with the free throws to make it a six-point game.
Ottawa missed the front of a one-and-one bonus, making it 50-48. That left the door open for the Broncos. Jones walked through that door with a 3-pointer for the win on senior night.
“It was an incredible win and come back where our team never gave up,” Book said.
Spring Hill was No. 9 seed in substate, facing Shawnee Heights as the No. 8 seed.
“I felt we were pretty evenly matched,” Book said. “It was a two-point game with seven minutes left and we did not score the rest of the game.”
Spring Hill was out rebounded 34 to 19. The Broncos also had trouble shooting, sinking just 6 of 29 on the night.
“They were physical and more athletic than us,” Book said. “They out rebounded us which hurt. We also failed to make outside shots which has been one our strengths. We failed to make any shots in the fourth quarter despite some good looks. Sometimes basketball comes down to making shots, especially in March.”
Johnson, Dominik and Zorn were a huge part of the Spring Hill program, Book said.
“Alex Johnson, Aron Dominik, and Connor Zorn have been part of the program for four years and have been great leaders,” Book said. “They show up, work hard and have been great teammates during their four years.”
Johnson and Dominick are going to college to play different sports. Zorn had an ACL injury in July and worked hard to come back for the last 11 games.
