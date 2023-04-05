220608_mr_spt_shsoft_01

The Spring Hill softball team poses for pictures with their “rally hats” prior to leaving for the Class 5A state softball tournament in Wichita. The Lady Broncos are ready to defend their Frontier League and regional championships this spring.

 Submitted Photo

SPRING HILL — The Lady Bronco softball team is ready to defend its Class 5A regional title and make another run at state.

Spring Hill won the Frontier League title and regional championship, compiling a record of 19-3.

