SPRING HILL — The Lady Bronco softball team is ready to defend its Class 5A regional title and make another run at state.
Spring Hill won the Frontier League title and regional championship, compiling a record of 19-3.
The Lady Broncos return four letter-winners, including the Tri-County Spotlight Softball Co-Player of the Year in junior shortstop Mya January.
Senior Delaney Hill is back behind the plate. She also plays first base. Hill is a three-year varsity starter. Hill was an honorable mention Spotlight selection at catcher last season.
Junior Marissa January is back to play second base and centerfield. Junior Blaire Sommer is back at left field.
Sommer was an honorable mention Spotlight selection at utility last season.
Senior Brielle Dee pitches and plays first base. Senior Julia Becker is back to pitch and play first base after missing her junior season with an injury. Sophomore Campbell Mermis will compete for time in right field. Sophomore Ellie Ruffin plays outfield.
Sophomore Emma James fought through injuries to play second base last season. Sophomore Nora Burrell filled in at third base when Riahann Pinkerton was hurt. Freshman Olivia Fraley plays second base and outfield.
“I also think we have some juniors who given opportunities throughout the year could really do some nice things for us,” Katzer said.
Juniors Emilee Bergmann and Aubrey Rodina and sophomore Hallie McFarland will challenge for varsity playing time, Katzer said.
“Our goals never really change,” he said. “We have a culture of creating the absolute best program that we can. We want the opportunity to play for a state birth and we prepare from day one to give ourselves the best opportunity to do so.”
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
