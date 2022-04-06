SPRING HILL — The Spring Hill Lady Bronco softball team dominated last season, winning their first 16 games.
Spring Hill did not give up a run in its first six games. The Class 5A regional champion Lady Broncos went on to post a 21-2 record. Spring Hill won a share of the Frontier League title.
The Lady Broncos return the Spotlight pitcher and player of the year as the program sets its sights on another run at league, regionals and state.
Senior Vanessa Murray, a first-team selection at pitcher, was the Spotlight pitcher of the year.
Junior Malia January, a first-team selection at outfield, was the Spotlight player of the year.
Murray was 7-0 during the regular season with a 0.84 earned-run average. She struck out 93 in 58.1 innings pitched.
January hit .422 for the Lady Broncos. She drove in a team-leading 30 runs. She had 27 hits and scored 25 runs.
Senior Margaret McNally was a second-team selection at pitcher. She also plays right field.
McNally was 4-1 with an 0.86 earned run average. She struck out 88 hitters in 49 innings pitched. McNally also played right field, batting .484 with 31 hits, four doubles, three home runs and 23 runs batted in. McNally was second on the team in runs batted in (23) and second in home runs (3).
Riahn Pinkerton was a second-team selection at infield. She had a .357 batting average. Pinkerton had 20 hits, drove in 10 runs and had 23 runs scored.
Delaney Hill was a second-team selection at designated hitter.
Hill had 16 hits, batting .326. She drove home 18 runs and had 16 runs scored.
