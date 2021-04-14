SPRING HILL – The Lady Broncos scored 21 runs in a doubleheader sweep for their home opener.
Spring Hill defeated Louisburg by scores of 11-0 and 10-0 on Tuesday, April 6.
Spring Hill improved to 6-0 on the season, outscoring opponents 73-0.
Mariah Hess, Porsche Stoker, Maggie McNally and Avery Seeling doubled in the first game.
Vanessa Murray stole two bases. Stoker Hess and McCally each stole a base.
McNally pitched the complete game for the victory. She struck out 11.
Delaney Hill homered in the second game.
Riahn Pinkerton and Murray doubled.
Trinity Tauer, Malia January and McNally each stole a base.
Murray got the shutout victory. She struck out nine.
