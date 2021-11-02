SALINA — The Spring Hill Lady Bronco volleyball team was 1-2 in pool play at the Class 5A state tournament at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina on Friday, Oct. 29.
The Spring Hill Lady Broncos (30-8) advanced to the state tournament by defeating Blue Valley Southwest and Basehor-Linwood on their home court Saturday, Oct. 23. It was the second time in three years the Lady Broncos won the regional to compete in the state tournament.
Spring Hill opened pool play with a straight set victory against Emporia, taking the match by scores of 25-22 and 25-17.
The Lady Broncos went three sets with Topeka-Seaman, falling in a tight match by scores of 20-25, 25-18 and 22-25. Two of the three sets were decided by five points or less.
In a must-win match against St. Thomas Aquinas, Spring Hill lost in straight sets by scores of 18-25 and 21-25 in a very competitive match.
Members of the Class 5A substate championship Lady Broncos are libero Kate Milroy, defensive specialist Daniell Birk, defensive specialist Avery Pankey, hitter Shannon Frakes, hitter Keilah Rivers, hitter Kathryn Frakes, hitter Molly Langford, setter Daphne Gardner, hitter Emery Stevenson, hitter Jenna Weaver and hitter Rylee Serpan.
Spring Hill is coached by Erica Book. Assistant coaches are Jamie Oshel and Jill Starling.
