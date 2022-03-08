SPRING HILL — Playing on their home court for the last two times, the Spring Hill Lady Broncos basketball team dominated.
There was little drama as the clock ran down on a 14-point, 40-26, Spring Hill victory against Leavenworth for the Class 5A substate championship Saturday, March 5.
Spring Hill advanced to the finals with a 32-point victory, 63-31, against Highland Park on Wednesday, March 2.
“This substate championship was a huge accomplishment for our team this year,” Spring Hill coach Clay Frigon said. “All year the girls have been determined and have overcome many obstacles along the way. I am so proud of their determination to take advantage of every opportunity they were given.”
Coach Frigon is in his 20th season with the program, reaching the 200-victory mark in his career. Frigon announced plans to retire at the end of the season.
The Lady Broncos made sure he went out with a substate championship for his final game on the home hardwood court in Spring Hill.
“This is a special group of girls,” Frigon said. “I have had the opportunity to work with several of them for many years now, since I have a daughter who is a senior. They have always worked hard and have been coachable, both traits that have made for their success this year.”
The Spring Hill Lady Broncos (16-6) play second-seed St. Thomas Aquinas (20-2) in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament at White Auditorium in Emporia at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 10.
Members of the Class 5A substate champion Spring Hill Lady Broncos are: Cate Milroy, Alana Frigon, Robyn Scoma, Alejandra Infante, Molly Murray, Audrey Harris, Tessa Dawson, Coral Callen, Addison Bond, Jenna Weber, Brookleyn Powell, Sydney Buscher, Lorelei Harris, Lilly Haney, McKenzie Stewart, Delaney Hill, Kaylee Oakes and Anna LaPlante.
Spring Hill is coached by Clay Frigon, Alicia VonStein, Jennifer Stecklein and Emily Redeker. Team managers are: Marlee Saxon, Olivia Lister, Hannah McCormick, Emma Rinehart, Ashley Brown and Alynna Mattox.
Defense set the tone for Spring Hill, who held Leavenworth to nine points or less in all four quarters of the substate championship game.
Spring Hill held an 11-9 edge in the first quarter. The Lady Broncos went on a 9-4 run in the second quarter.
The Lady Broncos had a 7-5 edge in the third quarter and closed out the title victory with a 13-8 run in the fourth quarter.
Weber led the Lady Broncos with 17 points. Buscher posted nine points. Milroy had six points. Callen, Powell and Oaks also scored.
Spring Hill made 12 field goals, including two from 3-point range.
The Lady Broncos made 14 of 22 from the free-throw line.
Leavenworth made eight field goals with a pair of 3-pointers.
Leavenworth sank eight of 10 from the line.
