SPRING HILL — The Lady Bronco volleyball team is looking for a three-peat, after winning the Frontier League crown two years in a row.
Seven starters are back from a Spring Hill team that went 24-6 last season.
Senior middle hitter Kate Frakes, senior hitter Rylee Serpan, senior Cate Milroy and senior middle Molly Langford are back to lead the Lady Broncos this season. Spring Hill also returns junior setter Daphne Gardner, junior defensive specialist Emery Stevenson and junior defensive specialist Avery Pankey.
Frakes, Serpan, Milroy, Langsford, Gardner and Stevenson started last season.
Vying for varsity playing time are sophomore outside hitter Shannon Frakes and sophomore hitter Keliah Rivers.
“We have a great group of girls who are competitive and work hard,” coach Erica Book said. “We have the potential and talent to be at the state tournament in October this year.”
Team goals are to win league, place in the top three at every tournament and qualify for state, Book said.
