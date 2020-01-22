SPRING HILL — After getting out to a quick start against Eudora at home, the Spring Hill Lady Broncos had a fourth-quarter rally that fell short.
The Lady Broncos jumped out to a 16-6 lead in the first quarter at home Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Spring Hill was outscored 11-4 in the second quarter and 10-2 in the third quarter.
The Lady Broncos rallied with a 12-8 run in the final frame, but came up one point short in a 35-34 loss.
Balanced scoring was one of the highlights from the game for the Lady Broncos, who had seven players score in the contest.
Five players posted points in the first quarter as Spring Hill took a 10-point lead.
Avery Anderson and Makayla Popovich each made a pair of field goals in the frame for Spring Hill. Kayla Dawson sank three free throws. Jenna Weber hit a 3-ponter.
Eudora went on an 11-4 run in the second quarter and held a 10-2 edge in the third quarter.
Spring Hill made four field goals and sank four free throws in the fourth quarter and came up one point short of tying the game.
Alli Frank sank a field goal and three free throws to post five points in the final frame.
Weber led the Lady Broncos with seven points.
Popovich posted six points. Brooke Powell, Dawson and Frank each had five points. Cate Milroy and Anderson also scored.
Spring Hill made 13 field goals. The Lady Broncos sank seven of nine from the free-throw line.
