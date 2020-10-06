SPRING HILL — The Lady Bronco volleyball team went 4-0 to win the Spring Hill Invitational.
Spring Hill defeated Blue Valley Southwest, Piper, Paola and McPherson on its way to the title Saturday, Oct. 3.
The Lady Broncos, ranked seventh in the state for Class 5A, improved to 23-5 on the season.
Spring Hill had a clean sweep against Tonganoxie on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
The Spring Hill varsity girls defeated Tonganoxie by scores of 25-9, 25-8 and 25-10.
The junior varsity girls from Spring Hill won in straight sets 25-11 and 25-10. The Spring Hill freshmen won their match in two sets 25-11 and 25-8.
Spring Hill not only won all three matches, but also did not lose a single set on the night, going 7-0 in sets played.
Playing for the state-ranked Spring Hill Lady Bronco volleyball team are Cate Milroy, Julia Hess, Mariah Hess, Addie Hedrick, Alli Frank, Kate Frakes, Avery Pankey, Daphne Gardner, Lindsay Hoffman, Jayln Stevenson, Emery Stevensn and Rylee Serpan.
