SPRING HILL — The Lady Broncos have a new coach in the dugout this spring, but coach Corey Katzer is not new to softball.
Katzer coached in the Frontier League for 20 years. He was an assistant coach for seven years. This will be his 13th season as a head coach.
Katzer coached for 13 years and took a year off, before getting back in the game.
Thirty-two players are out for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos softball program with varsity, junior varsity and C-team.
The Lady Broncos return six seniors in shortstop Mariah Hess, catcher Paige Pinkerton, second baseman Paityn Flood, utility player Julia Hess, outfielder Trinity Tauer and outfielder Porscha Stocker.
Mariah Hess has been with the team for several years. She is second in the batting order.
Pinkerton has been a starter for all four years. She is one of the top all-around players in the league, Katzer said.
Flood is a great defender on the infield and has some pop in her bat at the plate.
Julia Hess can play all over the field. She played in right field in the season opener, and second base in the second game. Hess will play seven or eight different positions for Spring Hill this season.
Tauer is a versatile outfielder who can play multiple positions in the outfield. She is a left-handed hitter who provides the lineup with some versatility, at the top or at the bottom.
Stoker can also play anywhere in the outfield. She is a solid defender with a strong arm.
Junior Vaneessa Murray, a pitcher and outfielder, will be the ace of the staff. She has already signed to play at Ottawa University.
Junior Margaret McNally, a pitcher and right fielder, is another strong arm in the rotation.
Setting the table for the offense is junior left fielder Malia January. She bats leadoff. January will also be the main relief pitcher. She could also start if needed.
The Lady Broncos want to win league, regional and take a shot at state, Katzer said.
“I know the girls’ goal is to get to the state tournament, and I think they have the talent and potential to make that happen,” Katzer said. “As far as my goals for this group, it is for them to commit to our program and values, to have a positive attitude every day in everything they do, to be responsible for their actions, deeds, character, and work ethic, and to give great effort in whatever they do, whether that be on the ball field or off.
“If we do that, the girls will not only be great members of the community, but they will have the opportunity to reach whatever goal they set,” he said.
