SPRING HILL – It is tough to beat a team three times in a single season.
The Lady Broncos came into the Spring Hill Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 5, ranked second in the state for Class 5A with a perfect record.
The Lady Broncos knew to win their home tournament, they would have to defeat Blue Valley Southwest for the third time this season. That is hard to do.
Spring Hill battled in its match against Blue Valley Southwest, but fell in its only loss of the season. The Lady Broncos, 25-1, placed second in the Spring Hill Invitational.
The Lady Broncos played a round-robin format and ended its day with a victory against McPherson.
“We lost a tough one against Blue Valley Southwest,” Spring Hill coach Erica Book said. “We fought back and got a win over a good McPherson team.”
Spring Hill will be playing for the Frontier League title on Thursday when the Lady Broncos host the Lady Braves from Bonner Springs.
The Lady Broncos defeated Tuner in straight sets by scores of 25-5 and 25-13.
Spring Hill defeated Piper in two sets with scores of 25-11 and 25-6.
The Spring Hill Lady Broncos defeated the rival Paola Lady Panthers in straight sets by scores of 25-16 and 25-16.
Allie Frank had a kill for Spring Hill at 12-7. Jalyn Stevenson had kills at 15-8 and 16-9.
Mariah Hess served an ace at 24-16 and the Lady Broncos went on to take the set 25-16.
Rylee Serpan had a kill at 4-1 in the second set. Stevenson served an ace at 5-1.
Kate Frakes had a kill at 6-2. Serpan had a kill at 7-4. Frank had kills at 8-6 and 10-6.
Stevenson had a kill at 12-7 and a tip at the net to end a volley at 14-9.
Addie Hedrick had kills at 17-9 and 19-9. Spring Hill went on to win the set 25-16 and the match in two sets.
