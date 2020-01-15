SPRING HILL — The Lady Broncos used a stingy defense to run away with a home game against Metro Academy.
Spring Hill went on a 15-4 run in the first quarter Tuesday, Jan. 7. The Lady Broncos added to that lead with a 13-0 run in the second quarter.
The Lady Broncos held an 18-12 edge in the third quarter, and went on to win the game 50-23.
Alli Frank had a double-double for Spring Hill, scoring 24 points to go with 13 rebounds. She also had five deflections, three steals and a blocked shot.
Kayla Dawson posted seven points. Avery Anderson and Emily Dowd each had six points.
Jenna Weber, Paige Cooper, Brooke Powell, Kayla Oakes and Makayla Popovich also scored.
Spring Hill shot 37 percent from the floor. The Lady Broncos made 21 of 60 field goals. Spring Hill sank five of 12 from the line.
The Lady Broncos fell to Blue Valley Southwest on the road Friday, Jan. 10.
Spring Hill was outscored 19-9 in the first quarter and 21-15 in the final frame.
The Lady Broncos had 20 turnovers in the loss.
Frank scored a team-high 21 points for Spring Hill.
Cate Milroy, Dowd, Anderson, Dawson, Weber, Cooper, Powell, Oaks and Popovich also scored.
Spring Hill made 15 field goals with three 3-pointers. The Lady Broncos sank 10 of 21 from the line.
