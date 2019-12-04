SPRING HILL — The Lady Broncos are on a quest to not only reach the substate championship game, but to win it and make a run at state.
Spring Hill had its season come to an end last year on the road in the Class 5A substate title game at Kansas City Schlagle.
It was the fourth straight substate championship appearance for the Lady Broncos.
The Lady Broncos are not waiting on tomorrow; they want to start the quest right now.
The theme for the season is “Today Not Tomorrow.”
“As a program, we are going to live this out by ensuring that we get better each day and not put anything off until the next day,” Spring Hill coach Clay Frigon said.
Senior forward Avery Anderson, senior guard Kaylen Dawson and senior guard Paige Cooper lead the Spring Hill girls team heading into the 2019-20 season. Spring Hill was 13-8 last season. The Lady Broncos also return junior post player Allisyn Frank and junior post player Makayla Popovich.
Thirty-five players are out for the Spring Hill program, which features freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams.
Other returning players are junior guard Emily Dows, junior forward Meredith Todd and junior guard Julia Hess.
Coach Frigon enters his 19th year with the program and 16th as head coach.
The Frontier League is a competitive one, Frigon said. The teams to beat include Eudora and Piper.
