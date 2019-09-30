SPRING HILL – The Spring Hill Lady Bronco volleyball team defended their home court against the Piper Pirates, winning the Frontier League dual in three sets.
The Lady Broncos won the match by scores of 25-7, 25-8 and 25-11 on Tuesday, Sept. 24, improving to 16-0 on the season.
Spring Hill is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A by the Kansas Volleyball Coaches Association. Spring Hill moved from No. 3 to No. 2 in the rankings.
St. James Academy, 11-0, is ranked No. 1. Bishop Carroll, 11-0, moved from No. 4 to No. 3. St. Thomas Aquinas, 7-3, fell from No. 2 to No. 4.
Daphne Gardner served an ace for a 2-0 score to open the first set of the match. Kate Frakes had kills at 4-0 and 7-0.
Rylee Serpan had a block at 11-2. Addie Hedrick had a kill at 13-2.
Mariah Hess served an ace at 17-4. Jalyn Stevenson blasted a kill at 18-4. Hess added aces at 20-4 and 22-4. Frakes closed out the set with a kill at 25-7.
Hedrick had kills at 2-2 and 5-3 in the second set. Alli Frank broke a tie with a block at 7-6. Stevenson had a block at 10-6.
Frank had a kill at 11-6. Stevenson had a kill at 14-6 and a stuff block at 18-6. Frakes scored the final point of the set with a block at 25-8.
Frakes had a kill as the Lady Broncos jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the third set.
Stevenson had a kill at 6-0. Gardner served eight straight points as Spring Hill made it 9-0.
Stevenson served an ace at 11-1. Hedrick had a kill at 13-2.
Serpan had a koill at 15-3. Gardner fired in an ace at 19-5. Frakes had a cross-court kill at 22-8.
Frank had a kill at 24-10 and Spring Hill went on to win it 25-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.