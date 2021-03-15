SPRING HILL – Forty-eight minutes was not enough time to determine the winner in the Class 5A substate playoff game between the Lady Broncos and Purple Dragons of Pittsburg.
Spring Hill, 11-8, went on a 6-0 run in overtime to seal a 51-44 victory against Pittsburg on Tuesday, March 2. The Lady Broncos advanced to the substate championship game and a showdown with St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday, March 5.
“The victory over Pittsburg displayed our team's perseverance and grit that they developed throughout this season,” Spring Hill coach Clay Frigon said. “We lost several close games throughout the year and what the girls learned from that allowed them see how to finish games off.
“I was extremely proud of how they reacted when things didn't go our way and fought to win it in overtime,” he said. “Our motto this season was ‘What's Important Now’ (WIN) and they lived that out in that game and really throughout the whole season by focusing on things they can control and not what has already happened.”
Both teams sank 17 field goals in the game, but Pittsburg made seven 3-pointers compared to one for Spring Hill.
The Lady Broncos, however, attacked on offense and took advantage when the Lady Dragons sent them to the free throw line. Spring Hill outscored Pittsburg 16 to 3 at the line.
Spring Hill had to fight back to beat Pittsburg. After a 7-7 draw in the first quarter, the Purple Dragons went on a 17-9 run in the second quarter.
The Lady Broncos bounced back with a 15-8 run in the third quarter and a 14-12 edge in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime. Spring Hill scored six unanswered points in the bonus period.
Alli Frank led Spring Hill with 28 points. She had 20 rebounds with 10 on the offensive glass and 10 on the defensive glass. Frank deflected two passes and had one steal.
Cate Milroy and Kaylee Oakes each had six points. Emily Dowd, Meredith Todd and Brookelynn Powell also scored.
Oakes had 12 rebounds. She added four deflections and four steals.
Milroy had five rebounds, three assists, one blocked shot, one deflection and one steal.
Substate championship
Spring Hill fell to St. Thomas Aquinas by a final of 53-18 in the substate championship game in Overland Park on Friday, March 5.
It was the 10th time this season that St. Thomas Aquinas held a team to less than 30 points.
Seniors playing in their final high school basketball game for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos were Julia Hess, Emily Dowd, Alli Frank and Meredith Todd.
