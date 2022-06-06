WICHITA — The Spring Hill Lady Broncos lost a heartbreaker to Valley Center to end their run in the Class 5A state tournament.
Fifth-seeded Spring Hill (19-2) fell to fourth-seed Valley Center (20-2) by a score of 5-2 in opening round action at Wilkins Stadium on the campus of Wichita State University on Friday, May 27.
The game was tied 1-1 when Valley Center struck for three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Valley Center added an insurance run in the fourth inning. Spring Hill scored one run in the third inning and a single tally in the fifth inning.
The Lady Broncos scored two runs on seven hits. Valley Center plated five runs on eight hits.
Maggie McNally started the game and took the loss. She allowed five runs on seven hits.
Vanessa Murray pitched a scoreless sixth inning to give Spring Hill one more chance at a comeback.
Riahn Pinkerton singled and drove in two runs. Murray hit two singles. Coral Callen walked, singled and scored two runs. White had two base hits.
Members of the Spring Hill Lady Broncos softball team are Amara Beck, Blaire Sommer, Brielle Dee, Campbell Mermis, Coral Callen, Delaney Hill, Emily Bergman, Emma Reeve, Gracie Bishop, Jaleigh White, Maggie McNally, Malia January, Marisa January, Mya January, Nora Burrell, Quin Thompson, Riahn Pinkerton and Vanessa Murray.
McNally and Murray, a pair of aces, helped the Spring Hill Lady Broncos punch their ticket to state during the regional tournament in their backyard.
McNally and Murray allowed just two runs on three hits all day, defeating Turner 15-0 and Shawnee Heights 5-2 on Tuesday, May 17.
Murray threw a one-hit shutout as Spring Hill defeated Turner in the opener. She struck out six and walked one.
McNally gave up two runs on two hits against Shawnee Heights in the championship game. She walked two and fanned nine.
It was the second straight regional championship for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos.
Pinkerton drove in what proved to be the game-winning run in the second inning of the regional title game against Shawnee Heights, putting a ball in play for an RBI ground out. Spring Hill took a 3-2 lead. The Lady Broncos added a pair of insurance runs in the fifth inning.
Spring Hill opened the regional tournament with 15 runs on nine hits in the 15-0 shutout against Turner.
Malia January, Mya January and Marisa January combined for two hits, four RBI and six runs scored. Malia January hit a home run.
Mya January is batting .521 with eight doubles and six home runs. She has driven in 24 runs with 35 runs scored.
McNally has a .460 average with six doubles, three triples and a home run. She has driven in 25 runs with 16 runs scored.
White is batting .508 with seven doubles, three triples and five home runs. She has driven home 21 runs with 27 runs scored.
McNally is 11-0 on the season. She has 72 strikeouts in 54 innings pitched with a 2.71 earned run average.
Murray has an 8-2 record on the mound. She has 71 strikeouts in 52 innings pitched.
