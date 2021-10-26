SPRING HILL — The Lady Broncos defended their home court, defeating Blue Valley Southwest and Basehor-Linwood to send the volleyball team to state for the second time in three years.
Spring Hill won both of its matches in the Class 5A substate tournament in straight sets Saturday, Oct. 23.
Spring Hill (29-6) defeated Blue Valley Southwest by scores of 25-17 and 25-21.
The Lady Broncos claimed the substate title with a straight set victory against Basehor-Linwood by scores of 25-23 and 25-16.
Members of the Class 5A substate championship Lady Broncos are libero Kate Milroy, defensive specialist Daniell Birk, defensive specialist Avery Pankey, hitter Shannon Frakes, hitter Keilah Rivers, hitter Kathryn Frakes, hitter Molly Langford, setter Daphne Gardner, hitter Emery Stevenson, hitter Jenna Weaver and hitter Rylee Serpan.
Spring Hill is coached by Erica Book.
Assistant coaches are Jamie Oshel and Jill Starling.
