SPRING HILL — No one on the team was playing volleyball the last time the Spring Hill Lady Broncos won a substate championship.
In fact, not even a single member of the coaching staff was alive.
None of them were alive the last time Spring Hill volleyball won a Frontier League title, let alone an undefeated one.
The Lady Bronco volleyball team set some lofty goals coming into the season, and knocked two of them down the last two weeks.
Spring Hill (37-2) defeated Bonner Springs and Kansas City Washington to claim the Class 5A substate title in Spring Hill on Saturday, Oct. 26, sending the team to state for the first time since 1985.
The Lady Broncos turned the clock back a few more years four days earlier, taking a home match from the Baldwin Bulldogs to win the league title for the first time since 1983. It was also an undefeated (9-0) league title run.
“I think we were focused for this,” Spring Hill coach Erica Book said. “We took care of business. Winning substate is huge for us.
“This was the goal from the start of the season, winning substate,” Booke said. “But we are not done yet. We want to keep that momentum going at state.”
Spring Hill (37-2) is the No, 2 seed. Spring Hill will play St. Thomas Aquinas (30-6) in pool play at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Spring Hill will also face St. James (36-2) and Bishop Carroll (33-6) in pool play.
Spring Hill is first, and foremost, a team, Book said. The Lady Broncos do not rely on one player to have a great match, but have a varsity of offensive weapons at their disposal. The team also has some talented defensive players and setters.
Playing for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos substate championship team are Cate Milroy, Mariah Hess, Emery Stevenson, Addie Hedrick, Allisyn Frank, Kathryn Frakes, Daphne Gardner, Caitlyn Rexroat, Jayln Stevenson, Danielle Gonzalis, Rylee Serpan and Julia Hess. Spring Hill is coached by Erica Book, Jamie Oshel, Jill Starling and Emily Redker.
Jalyn Stevenson served an ace at 3-1 in the first set of the substate title match against Bonner Springs. She added an ace at 4-1.
Frakes served an ace at 7-3. Frank had a block at 14-5. Serpan had a kill at 18-9. Spring Hill went on to win the set 25-17.
Serpan had a key kill at 10-8 in the second set. Stevenson had a tip down the line for the point at 12-9. Hedrick had a kill at 15-13. Frank had at 18-15. Stevenson took the set over with kills at 19-15, 20-16, 21-17, 22-17 and 24-19. Spring Hill won the set 25-20.
Stevenson served three aces in a row as Spring Hill took a 10-2 lead in the first set against Washington.
Hedrick had kills at 12-4 and 13-4. Frank lowered the boom on a kill at 15-5, and had a cross court kill at 19-6. Serpan had a kill at 22-7. Spring Hill went on to take the set 25-9.
Gardner served 16 straight points to open the second set. She had aces at 2-0 and 14-0.
Serpan had a kill at 18-2. Hedrick had a kill at 19-2. Frank had a kill at 24-2. Serpan had a kill at 25-2 to end the set and the match.
