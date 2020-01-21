BALDWIN CITY — The Spring Hill Lady Broncos won the first Frontier League Girls Wresting Tournament.
The Lady Broncos had nine girls wrestling in the championship finals at Baldwin City on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Five of the nine won individual titles.
Chloe Maisch placed first at 109 pounds. She was 2-0 with an 8-0 major decision and a pin.
Natalie Moreno won the 116-pound title. Moreneo was 3-0 with three pins.
Raegan Stinemetz placed first at 123 pounds. She was 3-0 with two pins and an 8-0 major decision.
Courtney Costain won the 130-pound title. Costain had two pins.
Hayleigh Diffley placed first at 170 pounds. She was 2-0 with two pins.
Victoria Vincent was runner-up at 116 pounds. She had one pin.
Nevaeh Tauer placed second at 136 pounds. Tauer was 3-0 with two pins and a 2-1 decision.
Lexi Dillon was second at 143 pounds. She was 2-1 with two pins, and her only loss was a 3-1 sudden victory decision.
Madison D’Urso placed second at 155 pounds. D’Urso was 2-1 with two pins.
“I have been very pleased with our kids,” Spring Hill coach Tucker Woofter said. “Obviously our girls have looked very tough on the mat. However, we still have a lot to work on over the next couple of weeks.”
While girls wrestling is new for KSHSAA, it is a sport that has been growing for several years as the girls compete co-ed against the boys, and clubs have grown in numbers.
“Our girls have been wrestling very well at this point,” Woofter said. “I believe the fact that girls and wrestling in Spring Hill is not a new movement is a big part of this. We have had a girl on our team for the last five years, and we have had a girls team that only wrestles against other girls for the last three years.
“Our girls are treated like wrestlers and not like girl wrestlers,” he said. “The expectations are the same as they are for our boys. They practice at the same time and are coached by the same people. I believe this has helped us to build a culture of wrestlers in our community.”
The Spring Hill boys faced two seasoned teams on consecutive days with duals against Lansing and Chanute.
Spring Hill wrestled Lansing in a home dual on Thursday, Jan. 9.
The Lady Broncos defeated Lansing 52-6. The Spring Hill boys lost a tough dual by six points, falling 34-28.
Spring Hill had a home dual Friday, Jan. 10, facing Chanute. The Lady Broncos won 42-21.
The Spring Hill boys fell 61-11.
“I believe that you test yourself in the regular season and don’t protect your record,” Woofter said. “This way your kids are ready for whatever test may come their way at regionals and state.”
